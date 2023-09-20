BRENTWOOD, Mo. – A 21-year-old woman died after crashing her vehicle against an exterior wall at the Brentwood Promenade Target early Wednesday morning.

An employee contacted police around 5 a.m. after seeing a wrecked car on the north side of the store.

Emergency responders arrived and declared the car’s lone occupant, identified as Tegan Donato, dead at the scene.

Investigators from the Brentwood Police Department said the crash happened shortly after 1 a.m.

Donato was traveling south on Interstate 170 when she crossed over Eager Road, struck a curb and grass embankment, and then smashed into the Target store.

The exact cause of the crash remains unknown.