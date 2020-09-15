21-year-old Uber driver carjacked on Cherokee Street

St. Louis, Mo.,- Officers were called to report of a carjacking on Cherokee street today at 6 a.m.

According to the 21-year-old male Uber driver, he arrived at Gravois and Utah to wait for a customer. The suspect entered his unlocked vehicle, held the victim at gunpoint and ordered him to drive to Cherokee and Oregon.

The suspect then demanded the victim to exit the vehicle and fled in his 2018 Jeep Compass. The victim was not injured.

Police are looking for a black female, short, heavy build, wearing a camouflage mask, a black hooded sweatshirt and black shorts.

Police are still investigating