21-year-old woman shot on top of head inside car on I-70 just after midnight

ST. LOUIS – A 21-year-old woman was shot just after midnight Saturday in St. Louis while inside a vehicle with three other people.

The shooting happened on westbound I-70 near Adelaide Avenue around 12:14 a.m.

The victim was shot on the top of her head and was transported to an area hospital. She is listed as being in critical and stable condition, according to police.

No one else was injured. Others who were inside the vehicle told police that they heard gunshots while driving on I-70 and realized the 21-year-old woman was struck.

They drove to the 6100 block of N. Broadway and contacted police.

The investigation is ongoing.