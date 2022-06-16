MISSOURI – A task force helped rescue 22 dogs from unsafe conditions at three rural Missouri sites amid this week’s record-breaking heat wave.

The Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force conducted two rescue operations in Pettis County and one in New Madrid County on Thursday.

One rescue in Pettis County led the task force to eight dogs and eight cats. The property’s residents were recently arrested on suspicion of animal neglect. The task force says many of the dogs were filthy. Six of the cats had been housed in a mobile home with no ventilation and exposed to dangerously hot temperatures.

Another rescue in Pettis County led the task force to five dogs. One was severely emaciated and all five were considered to be dangerously undernourished. In New Madrid County, an officer rescued one emaciated dog from inhumane conditions.

“The appalling conditions that these poor animals endured, especially in this oppressive heat, are deplorable and inexcusable,” said HSMO President Kathy Warnick. “The welfare and rehabilitation of animals in need continues to be our top priority and we’re extremely thankful for our partnerships with local law enforcement that allow us to give animals like these a second chance at a brighter future.”

All of the animals have been brought to HSMO’s St. Louis City headquarters for veterinary care and rehabilitation. A disposition hearing for the New Madrid case is scheduled for July 11, and hearings for the two Pettis County cases will be scheduled sometime in the

next 30 days.

To report an animal who may be in danger or is suffering from neglect or abuse, call your nearest law enforcement agency and the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Hotline at 314-647-4400.