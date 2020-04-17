22 St. Peters families forced out their apartments due to fire

ST. PETERS, Mo. – Twenty-two families have lost their homes after a devastating overnight fire at a St. Peters apartment building.

Firefighters from Central County Fire and Rescue Station 5 were the first on the scene when the 911 call came in around 1:40 a.m. Friday. Flames were visible when they arrived at the Turnberry Place Apartments.

Investigators said the fire started on a third-floor deck. About the same time a neighbor called 911, a St. Peters police officer saw the heavy smoke, called for assistance, and began knocking on doors to get everyone to evacuate.

Eight apartments on the third floor sustained fire damage, 15 other units on the first and second floors had heavy water damage.

“When you think of a fire, typically it’s going to activate a smoke detector. This being an outside fire, it took a while longer for those detectors to be activated, so these residents didn’t have any clue that there was a fire burning as rapidly as it was until it was first reported and then residents and police officers began knocking on doors to evacuate the building,” said Central County Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Jason Meinershagen.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced resident with temporary housing.

The management office at Turnberry Place Apartments is collecting donations for the affected residents. The management released a statement saying, “We are grateful for the swift action by the Central County Fire and Rescue to evacuate residents, put out the fire, and prevent further damage.”

One resident was treated for an eye injury at the scene. A firefighter had an ankle injury and was treated and released from a hospital. Officials said it was an accidental fire on the deck but the cause is under investigation.