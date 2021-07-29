22-year-old arrested for Kingsway West murder

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 22-year-old man Thursday in connection with a recent fatal shooting.

According to Officer Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:10 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, in the 5100 block of Wabada Avenue – that’s in the Kingsway West neighborhood.

The victim, 39-year-old Deron Mitchell, was found inside a residence with a gunshot wound to the head. Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives identified and apprehended Trevn Roberts as the suspected shooter, Caldwell said.

Roberts was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He remains jailed without bond.

