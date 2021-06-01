22-year-old charged in hit ‘n run that claimed toddler’s life

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Charges have been filed in a deadly hit and run crash that killed a 2-year-old and left the child’s mother seriously injured.

According to Sgt. Benjamin Granda, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the crash happened just before 10:10 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, in the 5500 block of Jennings Station Road.

Investigators learned a 29-year-old woman was walking with two children—a 2-year-old and a baby in a car seat—westbound across the road when they were struck by a red 2008 Pontiac G8.

The vehicle fled.

The Pontiac was said to be speeding around traffic backed up at a traffic light at the intersection of Emma Avenue, almost driving into oncoming lanes of traffic.

The 2-year-old, identified as Xayvionis Hawkins, was pronounced dead at the scene. The child’s mother was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition, however, she is expected to survive. The baby in the car seat appeared to be uninjured but was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Police located the Pontiac a short time later and eventually apprehended the suspected driver.

On Tuesday, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Raymond Bryant Jr. with one count first-degree involuntary manslaughter, second-degree assault, leaving the scene of an accident – resulting in death, and two counts of armed criminal action. Bryant is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

Raymond Bryant Jr.