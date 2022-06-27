ST. LOUIS – A 22-year-old man was shot in the face Sunday afternoon in St. Louis’ Gravois Park neighborhood.

Police said officers found Theoreon Sanders at approximately 5:50 p.m. inside a residence suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown at this time what led up to the shooting. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866- 371-TIPS (8477).