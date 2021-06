WARREN COUNTY, Mo. – A Wright City man was killed Tuesday afternoon after he was struck by a passing train near Route H.

The incident happened just after 4 p.m.

Investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the man, identified as Aron Wilson, was walking eastbound on or near the tracks when he was hit.

Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene just before 5:10 p.m.

The train is owned by Norfolk Southern.