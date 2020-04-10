23-year-old charged in Pagedale murder

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a man Friday for a murder that took place in Pagedale the day prior.

On April 9, an officer with the Pagedale Police Department noticed a man lying on the pavement in the 7000 block of Page Avenue around 2:40 p.m. The man, 40-year-old Micah Smith, had been shot once and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pagedale police contacted St. Louis County investigators for assistance.

Homicide detectives identified and arrested Christopher Williams as their primary suspect. Williams was charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action.

Investigators learned the murder allegedly stemmed from a shooting at a liquor store in the same block.

Police said Williams pulled into the liquor store parking lot. While Williams sat in the vehicle, Smith approached and shot at him.

Surveillance video recovered from the scene shows Williams pulled out his own gun and chased after Smith.

Williams fired several shots at Smith, striking him once in the back of the head and killing him. Smith was found with a handgun in his waistband at the time of his death.