23-year-old identified as St. Louis County murder victim

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department identified Monday a 23-year-old who was shot and killed over the weekend.

According to Sergeant Benjamin Granda, a county police spokesman, the shooting happened Saturday, Dec. 12, just after 11:35 a.m. Police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 11000 block of Oak Forest Parkway Drive.

Officers found a male victim laying the parking lot with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as Steven Whitfield Jr. of St. Louis.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is handling the homicide investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. If a tipster wishes to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.