ST. LOUIS – A Webster Groves man will spend a decade in federal prison after being found with tens of thousands of images of child pornography on his personal computer.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Missouri said Jonathan Wells uploaded 94 images of child pornography to Adobe editing software between Nov. 29, 2019 and Jan. 4, 2020.

Adobe Systems, Inc. reported this activity to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children between Dec. 2, 2019 and Jan. 6, 2020.

St. Louis County Police, working in concert with the FBI, obtained a search warrant for Wells’ home in Webster Groves. That’s when they discovered Wells had possessed more than 23,000 images of the illicit material on his computer, which he’d downloaded from the internet.

Wells pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography in October 2021.

A U.S. District Court judge sentenced Wells on March 10, 2022, to 10 years in prison followed by a lifetime of parole. Wells was also ordered to pay $5,000 to the Justice for Victims of Trafficking fund.