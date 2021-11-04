$233,000 winning ‘Show Me Cash’ ticket sold in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A St. Peters man is $233,000 richer after winning the Show Me Cash jackpot. The winning ticket for the October 23 drawing was purchased at the Huck’s Food Store on Country Club Road.

The Show Me Cash drawing is nightly at 8:59 pm. The chances of winning the jackpot in this game are around one in 575,757. The minimum jackpot of $50,000 rolls over until someone wins. The average jackpot for this game is $134,000.

Did you win? All Missouri Lottery offices are open, by appointment only, for claims of $600 or more. You can also send your claim by mail.