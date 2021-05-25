$23M Eureka development set for August completion

EUREKA, Mo. – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in Eureka for a new adult living concept that will be finished this summer.

Developers are calling the 96-unit Summerville of St. Andrews project a “pocket neighborhood.” It’s a lot of things. One thing it’s not is a retirement home.

It’s an active adult community. They’ll start welcoming new residents 62-years and older by the end of August to the $23 million development.

“We saw this beautiful piece of property and we knew we needed to serve more seniors in the area,” said Mary Alice Ryan, president and CEO of St. Andrews Resources for Seniors System. “Gosh, I couldn’t be more excited. I think this is going to be ideal for our seniors.”

The development will neighbor St. Andrews nursing home, with 24 four-plexes. You can also add 10 community gardens, a stocked lake, and pathways for walking and biking.

“It’s great, especially, seems like the last couple of weeks,” Eureka Mayor Sean Flower said. “There’s momentum building, people are smiling and are happy, so this has been very cool.”

Mayor Flower said it’s great to see what’s come to real life while commending the developers.

“This has been a challenging site,” he said. “It’s been fun to watch what they turned into a difficult site. It’s really going to be pretty by the time they’re done.”