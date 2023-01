ST. LOUIS – A well-known eatery is teaming up to protect fellow St. Louisans from the cold.

Hardee’s and Heat-Up St. Louis prepare for the 23rd annual ‘Rise and Shine For Heat’ fundraiser. The restaurant donates some of their dishes for Missouri and Illinois locals who are unable to qualify for federal assistance to help with their utilities.

Volunteers can sign up at the fundraiser on Friday, February 10 at HeatUpStLouis.org.