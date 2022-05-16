ARNOLD, Mo. – A group of people playing the Powerball won $50,000 with a ticket purchased at Dierbergs in Arnold. The 24 players plan to split the prize evenly. That means each player should get around $2,083.

The winning ticket was purchased for the April 23rd drawing. Their ticket matched four white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number.

The chances of winning $50,000 from the Powerball game is one in 913,129. The jackpot that night was $400 million and the chances of winning that are far less than getting struck by lightning or picking the perfect bracket in the March Madness tournament.