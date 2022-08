ST. LOUIS – A 24-year-old woman was hit by a vehicle and killed in Overland.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Deandra Rodgers was walking in the roadway near 9900 Page Avenue at approximately 11:52 p.m. Monday. That’s when she was hit by a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling eastbound on Page.

Rodgers was pronounced dead at the scene.