ST. LOUIS – Five Acres Animal Shelter, Purina Farms, and the Spirit of St. Louis Samoyed Club are all partnering up for the annual Canine Games.

The 24th annual St. Louis Canine Games, is set to help raise funds for Five Acres Animal Shelter in St. Charles, a no-kill shelter. The games offer dogs the opportunity to play, test their aptitude for canine sports and, most importantly, spend quality time with their families.

All the games are designed to be non-competitive and at the novice level. The games will include agility, fly ball, and scent work. Each activity ticket is $5, or you can buy 5 tickets for $20 in advance online. Online registration is closed, but you can register Sunday on-site.

The fly ball game allows each dog to navigate the jumps on a course until they reach the end and activate the box to eject the ball. Race the wind game will show us how fast your dog can run. Their speed will be captured with a radar gun.

The games are from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.