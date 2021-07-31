25 detainees break out of cells at St. Louis Justice Center Friday night

ST. LOUIS – A total of 25 detainees at the St. Louis City Justice Center broke out of their cells Friday night.

The detainees escaped by jimmying faulty locks around 7:30 p.m. This is the sixth time within the last eight months that detainees have broken out of their cells.

There were only three correctional officers on duty Friday where they used pepper spray to regain control of the situation, according to a mayor’s spokesperson.

Over the next several days, 118 detainees will be transferred back to the workhouse. Eighteen women were transferred Saturday and 100 men will be transferred in the upcoming days.