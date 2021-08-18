$25 million fertilizer manufacturing facility coming to St. Louis

Look at your area forecast before applying fertilizer. Weather factors like rain and strong winds can cause improper application leading to damage.

ST. LOUIS – A new $25 million fertilizer manufacturing facility will be built in St. Louis.

The Canada-based fertilizer company Ostara’s new facility will bring 40 new jobs to the area.

The manufacturing plant will produce Ostara’s “environmentally friendly” Crystal Green fertilizer.

“As we gear up production over the next year, we’re partnering with the St. Louis community and Missouri businesses to continue our mission to produce a sustainable phosphorous soil health solution that will enhance crop yields while protecting water sources across the globe,” CEO of Ostara Nutrient Recovery Technologies Dan Parmar said in a release.

Ostara also makes water treatment products. Their technology removes phosphorus and nitrogen from water treatment sources and processes them into fertilizers.

“We’re excited to welcome another agtech company to Missouri, where agriculture remains our number one economic driver,” Governor Mike Parson said in a statement. “Ostara’s investment in St. Louis will create more career opportunities for Missourians, build on its mission to help farmers improve crop yields across North America, and protect water and soil quality around the globe.”

“St. Louis is open for business,” St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said. “St. Louis welcomes Ostara as the latest addition to our growing agtech and innovation communities and the good-paying jobs the company will bring to our region.”

The new facility will be located at Oakley’s St. Louis’ warehousing and logistics terminal in the Near North Riverfront neighborhood.