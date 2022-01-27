25-year-old man faces murder charges after body found in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection to a recent homicide. Quinton Roberts faces charges for murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police were called to the 5300 block of Compton on January 11, 2022 at around 9:00 pm for a report of a shooting. They found Isaiah Danfort suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives were asking for the public’s help to help solve this deadly shooting. It is not clear if tips or investigative work led to the charges in this case.