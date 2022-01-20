25-year-old pleads guilty to 2019 St. Louis McDonald’s armed robbery

ST. LOUIS – A 25-year-old St. Louis man will be sentenced this spring after pleading guilty Thursday to an armed robbery of a local McDonald’s north of downtown.

The robbery took place Sept. 18, 2019, at the McDonald’s in the 1100 block of N. Tucker Boulevard, located in the Carr Square neighborhood.

According to the indictment, Keith Austin and a co-defendant walked into the McDonald’s wearing masks and armed with guns. One of the men was wearing a grey backpack. The suspects stole an entire cash register drawer containing $300 and fled in a silver Chevy Impala. The register drawer was tossed in a nearby sewer.

A few days after the robbery, St. Louis Police found Austin located behind the wheel of the silver Impala and conducted a traffic stop. Officers found McDonald’s hats in the car, as well as a McDonald’s paycheck stub addressed to Austin’s co-defendant.

Police later searched Austin’s home and found a grey backpack that looked like the one used in the robbery. Inside the backpack were two masks that looked like the ones from the robbery.

Austin eventually confessed to his role in the robbery, prosecutors said.

A grand jury indicted Austin in Aug. 2020. He’ll be sentenced on May 10.