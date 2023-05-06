ST. LOUIS — The cancer support community of Greater St. Louis is hosting its 25th annual walk. People will gather at Creve Coeur Park for a 1 mile, 3-point-7 mile walk, or fun run. Registration is $45 and includes a t-shirt. Additional opportunities to raise money for cancer support programs are available through raffle tickets and Path of Hope tribute signs, which are available for 75 dollars. It all kicks off at 10 a.m. this morning in Creve Coeur Park in Sailboat Cove.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction