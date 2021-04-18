26-year-old woman dies in crash on Gasconade County highway

GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. – An Owensville, Missouri woman died Saturday evening when her vehicle went off a highway and struck a building and a tree.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 8 p.m. on MO 19 just south of Miller Road, in Gasconade County.
State police said Aarika Snow was driving in a 2012 Ford Fusion northbound on MO 19 when the sedan veered off the left side of the roadway.
Snow was pronounced dead at the scene within the hour. She was 26.
The crash report indicated Snow was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of crash.