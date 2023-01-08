FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – An animal sanctuary and rescue is asking for help after taking in more than two dozen mistreated dogs. They were found in deplorable conditions in Franklin County.

Animal Talk Medical Center is where the ‘No Time to Spare’ Animal Rescue & Sanctuary is asking people to drop off any food and other necessities for the dogs. The shelter in Warrenton, Missouri, took in 27 dogs Saturday that they said were living very badly.

No Time to spare shared that it operates 100% on donations, and explained that with a huge influx of dogs and cats coming in as a result of the cold weather, the rescue is full and in need of supplies, fosters for the newly rescued dogs, and monetary donations to cover vetting costs. All the new dogs need vaccinations, spayed/neutered, medical attention for untreated wounds, some pregnancies, and treatment for heartworm positive pups.

The supplies they need the most are: Diamond Natural or Purina Pro Plan small bite adult dog food, laundry detergent, odoban cleaner, bleach, and Nylabones or Benebones. These items can be sent or dropped off in No Time to Spare Animal Rescue at 27933 Pendleton Lost Creek Road.

You can also drop them off at the Animal Talk Medical Center on Veterans Memorial Parkway.