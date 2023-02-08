BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. – Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a Bellefontaine Neighbors man.

According to Sgt. Tracy Panus, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Surrey Lane.

Bellefontaine Neighbors police officers responded to a call about a shooting and found the victim, Denzel Williams, shot inside his home. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 27.

Local authorities contacted the St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons unit to take the lead on the investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.