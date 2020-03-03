28-year-old charged with shooting at St. Louis police

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 28-year-old Tuesday for allegedly firing shots at police in the O’Fallon neighborhood of north city.
According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident unfolded around 4:20 p.m. Monday in the 4400 block of Red Bud Avenue.
Officers were in the area to investigate gang-related violence and suspected drug activity when they noticed a man conducted “hand-to-hand” transactions. The officers approached the man and he ran off.
As the man approached the 4400 block of Athlone, he turned back toward the officers and fired a single shot through his hooded pocket, Woodling said.
One of the pursuing officers used a Taser on the armed suspect and police were able to take the man into custody.
The suspect, identified as Ryan Combs, was charged with one count of armed criminal action, one count of resisting arrest, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, and one count of first-degree assault – special victim. Combs is being held without bond.