ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A St. Louis man is accused of carjacking a woman at gunpoint in the Southampton neighborhood and abandoning her vehicle in Forest Park.

According to Sgt. Charles Wall, a spokesman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the carjacking occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 5, in the 5300 block of Devonshire Avenue.

Police claim Deionte Grice approached the victim while she was standing outside her vehicle. Grice displayed a handgun and demanded she give up her car. The woman complied and Grice fled the scene in the car.

Police found the woman’s car a few miles north in Forest Park, unoccupied.

Officers later learned Grice got on a MetroBus near Forest Park and DeBaliviere. Police stopped the bus at Page and Goodfellow boulevards and took Grice into custody.

Police were able to locate the car and suspect with the help of the city’s Real Time Crime Center, Wall said.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Grice, 29, with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. Grice is currently being held without bond.