29th Annual Purina Pet Parade returns to the streets of Soulard

ST. LOUIS – The streets of Soulard were filled with dogs as they—and their humans—took part in the 29th annual Purina Pet Parade.

It features the most adorable participants and it’s part of St. Louis’s annual Mardi Gras Celebration benefitting Open Door Animal Sanctuary.

It’s the largest pet parade in the world. The $10 registration fee went to Open Door Animal Sanctuary.

“We take in dogs and cats, we rehabilitate them, medically take care of them and then we put them up for adoption. But if they don’t get adopted, they stay with us for life,” said Tracie Quackenbush, Open Door Animal Sanctuary’s executive director.

It’s also one of the largest no-kill shelters. The funds gained from the parade goes to its spay-neuter fund.

“To hopefully get more animals spayed and neutered so there’s less puppies and kittens being euthanized every day,” Quackenbush said.

Not only do the events help animals in need, it’s fun for both the dogs and their owners.

Sally Becknel brought her dog that she adopted from Open Door Animal Sanctuary about seven years ago.

“I have Frank, my Bassett hound, with us. We enjoy walking in this every year that we can. We missed last year so we’re really excited to be out here this year,” she said. “I’m always happy to give back to – especially where he came from, or any other rescue. So it’s really great that we can be here today, especially since he is from Open Door.”

One-year-old Zeus was ready to smash the competition, hoping to win the costume contest.

“He is the Hulk! He has his Hulk Smash t-shirt on, he’s not really a fan of stuff on his head so we went with a t-shirt,” said Erica Pence, Zeus’s owner. “He just wants to meet everybody, he’s so excited!”

The winners of the Pardi Paws pet costume contest will be awarded a year’s supply of Purina Pro Plan redeemable at Schnucks, apparel from St. Louis City Soccer Club and gift baskets from BAR K and Purina.