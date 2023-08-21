CREVE COEUR, Mo. — A Missouri Lottery player recently won millions of dollars from one lucky scratch-off ticket. The top prize in the $2,000,000 Sizzling Riches game was found at On the Run on Olive Boulevard in Creve Coeur.

The player says that he purchased several scratchers tickets at the gas station. He saved the Sizzling Riches ticket for last.

“My first number was a 7, and I got a $100,000 prize,” he recalled. “I started scratching all the other numbers and was just ecstatic!” the player tells Missouri Lottery officials.

He ended up winning $2 million. There is now only one top prize remaining in this game.

The $2,000,000 Sizzling Riches game costs $20 to play, and the chances of winning anything are around one in three. The game started recently, on July 24, and there are still over $42 million in unclaimed prizes.