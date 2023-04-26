ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – 1,300 high school students will get to learn about the construction industry from the professionals themselves. The second annual ‘Build My Future’ STL Construction Career Showcase starts Wednesday at the St. Charles Family Arena.

The t2-day event features 70 local organizations that specialize in carpentry, plumbing, electrical, welding, bricklaying, and more. There will be demonstrations and learning labs.

Exhibitors will also discuss training options, wages, and working conditions. The public are free to attend Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.