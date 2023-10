ST. LOUIS – A faith-based non-profit is holding its second annual gala Thursday night.

Metropolitan Congregations United says the event allows community organizations to meet, network, and celebrate a year of hard work. The theme of the gala is ‘Season of Change’ to highlight both the change from spring to fall and the organizations’ ability to adapt to the priorities of the community.

The gala is Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Polish Heritage Center in downtown St. Louis.