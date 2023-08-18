ST. LOUIS – The second annual ‘WEPOWER Weekend’ starts Friday at the Missouri Botanical Garden.

They’ll hold a hashtag ‘Imagine If’ garden party to highlight the release of a special documentary. There will be food, drinks, music, and dancing from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, there will be a family-friendly outdoor celebration at Hyde Park from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. You can shop at pop-up markets and food trucks, get free business and financial coaching, and enjoy live entertainment.

The goal is to raise money for black and brown businesses.

They’ll hold a yoga and brunch at the park for ‘Self care Sunday,’ from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.