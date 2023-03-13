ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Prosecutors have charged a second person in connection with last week’s shooting in a St. Peters Schnucks parking lot.

Jayana Dobbs, 22, is charged with accessory to first-degree assault, accessory to armed criminal action, and first-degree robbery. She’s in custody at the St. Peters Police Department, but will soon be transferred to St. Charles County Jail, where she’ll be held on a $1 million bond.

Dobbs is the girlfriend of the alleged shooter, Tyrone Miller, 24.

Earlier this week, the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Miller with first-degree felony assault, armed criminal action, and attempted robbery. He’s being held on a $1 million bond.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Friday, March 3, in the parking lot of Schnucks at Highway 94 and Jungermann Road.

According to Sgt. Melissa Doss, a spokeswoman for the St. Peters Police Department, the 52-year-old victim got into the passenger seat of her car while her husband finished unloading groceries at the back of their vehicle.

Police claim Miller got out of a nearby silver SUV, opened the passenger door where the woman was sitting, and attempted to take the woman’s purse. Miller then shot her in the face, got back in the silver SUV, and took off.