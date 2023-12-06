ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A second suspect is charged Wednesday morning in connection with the shocking murder of a Clayton resident last month. Wednesday morning, that second suspect is still on the loose.

Officials with the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued the additional charges against that second suspect.

The first suspect already charged in the case, Trenell Johnson, remains behind bars. The second suspect, still at large, is 18-year-old Darrion Johnson. He is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

A $500,000 cash-only bond has been set for him. Clayton police told FOX 2 that so far there have been no sightings of Johnson. We’re told he should be considered armed and dangerous.

41-year-old Joshua Harris is the victim in the case. This all started with Clayton Police responding to a shots fired call on Wydown near Hanley Road around 5:30 a.m. on November 13. Upon arrival, they found Harris shot outside. He was declared dead at the scene.

At that point, the Major Case Squad was called in. Investigators say surveillance video reveals Darrion Johnson, Trenell Johnson, and others breaking into vehicles and driving a white Chrysler 300. We’re told surveillance video also showed several shots being fired at Harris from the Chrysler 300 after Harris confronted suspects trying to break into his wife’s car.

Authorities explained how Darrion Johnson was seen on surveillance video driving the same Chrysler in the hours before the murder, including to his job. Police added that phone records also place Darrion Johnson near the murder scene around the time of the shooting.

Clayton locals FOX 2 spoke with say they still feel safe walking in the area where the murder happened.

“The day that it happened, I was a little bit spooked to be walking around in the dark, just because it was so sudden and surprising,” local Eleanor Sudduth said. “But honestly, no, there’s always people walking around, lots of streetlights and everything, so I don’t really feel any less safe.”

“When we hear this news, I feel like, Oh my God,” Lihua Yu expressed. “That is great news to us because this is a relatively safe place, and now I feel safer.”

The police are not confirming if Darrion Johnson and Trenell Johnson are related. If you see Darrion Johnson, you are urged to call 911. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.