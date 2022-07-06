ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Millions of dollars are going to the improvement of St. Charles County’s Port Authority.

A total of $3.5 million will be used to improve the river terminal in the City of st. Charles and at Klondike Park near Augusta. $2.5 million of it will be used to extend water, sewer, and electricity to the proposed river terminal at Klondike Park near Augusta, including the installation of a debris deflector to protect the dock infrastructure and dredging. $1 million will be used to rehabilitate the river terminal near the Lewis and Clark Boat House and Museum in the City of St. Charles. These projects were approved at a Port Authority Board of Commissioners meeting on June 9.

The Port Authority’s Board of Commissioners was created about a year and a half ago. St. Charles County said County Councilman Mike Elam of District 3 worked for three years to get fellow members to pass an ordinance creating the Port Authority.

“After I learned that by not having a Port Authority, we were leaving money on the table, I started lobbying and educating other Council members about why having a Port Authority is a good thing,” Elam said. “I’m excited that some of our infrastructure tax dollars are coming back to St. Charles County, and my thanks to the Port Authority Board for working so hard and so quickly to make this happen.”

There are 17 port authorities in Missouri, including St. Charles County’s, and those other counties were receiving state funds for projects specifically on Port Authorities. Now, St. Charles County is up for that money.

“We are thrilled to be able to help finance the construction of infrastructure needed to support public access to the Missouri River,” St. Charles County Port Authority Board of Commissioners Chair Roger Ellis said.