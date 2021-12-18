3.5 tons of trash pulled from Missouri 60-foot sinkhole cave

Ste. Genevieve County, Mo. (AP) — Volunteers have removed 3.5 tons of garbage from a sinkhole cave in southeast Missouri in a single day. The Missouri Department of Conservation said Friday the focus of the recent project was an area of Ste. Genevieve County where dissolving bedrock has formed sinkholes, springs and caves. Volunteer cavers along with Boy Scouts and community focused on a 60-foot pit, removing 250 discarded tires and other trash. Ste. Genevieve County is about 60 miles south of St. Louis.