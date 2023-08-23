JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Economic Development awarded more than $3.7 million for multiple projects intended to revitalize northern Missouri.

The money will help with new developments and upgrades north of the I-70 corridor. These include projects such as downtown property renovations, historic district redevelopment, and community facilities.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, projects are already planned in Adair, Buchanan and Nodaway counties. More than $1 million will be invested into local downtowns as well.

Money was made available through the Missouri Community Revitalization Grant program, which was launched last May and is supported through ARPA funds.

“We’re proud to invest in the future of our state’s north region through the second round of the Community Revitalization Grant Program,” said Gov. Mike Parson. “As we continue to deliver on our commitment to a stronger economy for all Missourians, we look forward to the benefits this program will provide. Projects funded through these grant awards will result in improved lives, stronger communities, and brighter futures in our state.”

“These grants are helping Missourians prosper by strengthening communities and our entire economy,” said Michelle Hataway, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “Following the economic challenges of recent years, we’re glad to help Missouri’s northern communities. In every region of our state, projects funded through the Community Revitalization Grant Program are building a better, more resilient future.”

The latest awards announced are part of the second round of funding through the Community Revitalization Grant Program.