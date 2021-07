ST. LOUIS – Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department made some quick arrests Wednesday morning following a Midtown carjacking.

Police said it happened at about 1:00 a.m. on Laclede Avenue near South Vandeventer.

Police said they quickly found the stolen car, and after a short chase the driver crashed at Biddle and Broadway.

Police arrested three people and found a weapon.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.