ST. LOUIS – The 4th of July was not a blast for three people who were arrested for illegal firework sales.

St. Louis Police shared photos of the fireworks on social media, showing hundreds of fireworks that were confiscated from illegal sellers. Officers said the bomb and arson team will properly dispose of the fireworks.

Police haven’t said if those three suspects have been charged. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.