3 arrests made after Franklin County deputies find stolen truck

ST. LOUIS – Three people were arrested after the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office found a stolen truck Monday.

Deputies responded to the 300 block of Enchanted Woods Rd. to recover a tan 2003 Chevy Silverado that was reported stolen Jan. 16.

The truck was reportedly in an outbuilding.

When deputies arrived, a door to the outbuilding was partially open. Through that door was a vehicle matching the description of the stolen truck and the corresponding license plate.

After issuing a search warrant, deputies also found and arrested Rocky W. LaChance, 42, of Robertsville, April N. Spence,25, of Villa Ridge, and Charles C. Dean III,28, of St. Clair.

The truck was found partially taken apart.

Deputies also found a located AK-47 rifle in a vehicle belonging to Spence.

Spence is prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior felony convictions.

Deputies also learned Dean had active warrants through Jefferson County for felony non-support and multiple ordinance violation warrants through the city of St. Clair.

LaChance is charged with tampering with a motor vehicle 1st degree. Bond was set at $25,000.

Spence is charged with tampering with a motor vehicle 1st degree and unlawful possession of a firearm. Bond was set at $25,000.