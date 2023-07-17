MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Round after round of strong storms has been the pattern the last few weeks, and will continue over the next few days. One Maryland Heights street has lost three different mature trees in three different storms.

Clean up continues after Saturday’s storms uprooted another huge tree on Amiot Drive.

“It’s just been crazy. We’ve had those storm blow in, and you would think with the tree line over here on the other side that we wouldn’t be seeing that kind of damage. So, I don’t know what’s going on,” said Kathy Mitulski, a homeowner who sustained damage in the storm.

This most recent tree landed in between two homes but did do some damage to both. Luckily there were no injuries and area crews responded fast.

“Fire department was here quickly. The gas company. Everybody. Water company. Everybody responded really quickly. It gave us some peace of mind. Helped us feel really safe, and then we whipped out the chainsaws and started going,” she said.

On Friday night another big tree within sight also fell, partially blocking the road but thankfully not hitting anything.

Mitulski wasn’t home at the time. She said they left their house for 20 minutes to pick up peaches and watermelons to have that afternoon, thinking they would beat the storm. She said they’re lucky because their cars would have been smashed if they had been home.