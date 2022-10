ST. LOUIS- A couple of cars and a truck were involved in an early morning crash in south St. Louis.

According to reports, this happened on Loughborough East Avenue and Morgan Ford Road around 3:45 a.m. A pickup truck and two cars were damaged, at last one person was hurt.

It’s unknown if the truck hit two parked cars or if the cars were also moving during the crash. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.