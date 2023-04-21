ST. LOUIS – Three children and two adults are hospitalized after a highway crash Thursday evening in north St. Louis County.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. Thursday, near the meeting point of Interstate 270 and Interstate 170. Each of the five people involved suffered serious or moderate injuries, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP reports that a 61-year-old woman was driving a car with two-year-old boy, eight-year-old girl and 10-year-old girl during the collision. The driver lost control of the vehicle, struck a guardrail, then struck another car as she attempted to reenter the roadway.

The driver in the other car, a 38-year-old man, then struck a concrete median barrier. All five involved in the crash were hospitalized, and the toddler was airlifted to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital for treatment.

MSHP states in the report that neither driver was using a seat belt. Troop C, which covers much of the St. Louis region, is investigating the crash.