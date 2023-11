ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A weed tax passes.

Voters in St. Charles, Arnold, and St. John approved special 3% municipal taxes on recreational marijuana sales. And voters in the Rockwood School District approved a plan to shift property tax revenue from homeowners.

66% of voters said yes. Under the new plan, 54 cents for every $100 of assessed value will go toward school district operations instead of debt service.

That could raise an extra $26 million annually for Rockwood.