3-day Flyover Comedy Festival begins tonight in The Grove

ST. LOUIS – The fourth annual Flyover Comedy Festival returns to St. Louis with a three-day “invasion” of The Grove neighborhood in south city.

Headliners include Doug Benson, Rachel Feinstein, Mike E. Winfield, Giulia Rozzi, and Kiry Shabazz.

The festival begins Thursday with a launch party from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Improv Shop, followed by improv events at the same venue, and an 8 p.m. show at The Dogwood featuring a sample of local comedy talent.

Festival passes and single-show tickets are available for purchase at FlyoverComedyFest.com. Three-day, all-access passes are $55 apiece, while single show tickets range from $12 to $24.50.

The festival did not occur in 2020 due to the pandemic. This year, all attendees, performers, and staff will be required to show proof of vaccination prior to picking up three-day wristbands or tickets to any individual show. Festival organizers say proof can be in the form of a copy or photo of a vaccination card.