ST. LOUIS – Three people are dead and one injured after a shooting in St. Louis.

The shooting happened in the 4900 block of Cote Brilliante. Three victims were pronounced dead at the scene and a fourth victim was transported to the hospital, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

The exact date and time of the shooting are unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.