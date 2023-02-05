MONROE TOWNSHIP, Mo. – Three people died and two were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

Around 4:15 a.m., the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department requested a trooper respond to a single-vehicle crash occupied by five people located on South Chantilly Road, south of Ethington Road.

Upon arrival, three of the occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. The two additional passengers were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

To help with the investigation, the Highway Patrol’s crash reconstruction team also responded to the crash.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.