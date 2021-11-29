3 die in rollover wreck Sunday night in Ferguson

ST. LOUIS – Three people died in a rollover wreck Sunday night in Ferguson.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the driver of a speeding car lost control along eastbound I-270. They hit two SUVs before flying off the highway, rolling over, and ending up hitting a fence along Pershall Road.

Two men and a woman inside that car were not wearing seatbelts and were killed in the crash. Four other people, including a seven and 13-year-old were hurt.

The crash happened at approximately 6:05 p.m.

