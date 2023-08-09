BLACK JACK, Mo. – Three firefighters were hurt after a rollover crash overnight.

Black Jack Fire Protection Chief Michael Gantner is describing their injuries as minor. They were taken to a hospital to get checked out. Crews were initially responding to a house fire in Florissant.

Chief Gantner told FOX 2 that a car apparently pulled out in front of his firefighters’ truck –

and it ended up in a ditch as a result.

This all happened Tuesday night at the intersection of Old Halls Ferry Road and Country Club Court just before 9:00 p.m. It’s not far from the Florissant Golf Club and about a mile away from the Black Jack Fire Protection District Engine House 1.

Two ambulances were on the scene at one point.

The fire chief shared that all three firefighters inside were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. A tow truck company is now out working to get the firetruck out of the ditch.

Gantner also wanted to remind people that if you see an emergency vehicle responding to a call, it’s the law to pull over and wait for emergency vehicles to pass before you try to get to where you’re going.

FOX 2 spoke with someone who lives nearby who says he sees people driving too fast through this area all the time.

“Unfortunately, it looks like someone may not have been paying attention,” witness Walter Linsey said. “From what I understand, he had to slam on the breaks coming over the hill. Tried to avoid a vehicle coming out of the subdivision, lost control of the firetruck, which then slammed into a tree and rolled over. But thankfully, they all made it out alive. Not sure where the vehicle went that pulled out in front of them. But they did their best to avoid it.”

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.